Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 22,624 Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its holdings in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 860,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,624 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 1.37% of MacroGenics worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in MacroGenics by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 34,420 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in MacroGenics by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 17,577 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 323,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 16,717 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 546,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 221,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MacroGenics during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MacroGenics stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $86.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.20. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $5.77.

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 89.42% and a negative net margin of 69.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

MGNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on MacroGenics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on MacroGenics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.71.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

