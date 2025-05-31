Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 39,129 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,129 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Futu were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter worth $116,315,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its stake in shares of Futu by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,118,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,453,000 after purchasing an additional 67,214 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Futu by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 830,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,459,000 after purchasing an additional 523,808 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Futu by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 567,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,890,000 after purchasing an additional 21,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter worth $39,163,000.

Get Futu alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Futu from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Futu from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.20.

Futu Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU opened at $101.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.97. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $51.80 and a 52-week high of $130.88.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $603.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.86 million. Futu had a net margin of 38.59% and a return on equity of 16.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Futu Company Profile

(Free Report)

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.