Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 4,738 Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,738 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.29% of Radware worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in Radware by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 11,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Radware by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Radware by 506.9% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 219,408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 183,258 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Radware by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 613,795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,829,000 after buying an additional 75,474 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RDWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Radware from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st.

RDWR stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.55. Radware Ltd. has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $990.77 million, a PE ratio of 165.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $72.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.56 million. Radware had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Radware Ltd. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware’s Core Business and The Hawks’ Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

