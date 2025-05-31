Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 6,561 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,169 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,561 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.31% of Southside Bancshares worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 867.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southside Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI opened at $28.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.28 and a 200-day moving average of $30.80. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $853.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Southside Bancshares Announces Dividend

Southside Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SBSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $100.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.37 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

About Southside Bancshares

(Free Report)

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

