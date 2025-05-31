Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 729 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Saia were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Saia by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $883,941,000 after purchasing an additional 794,197 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Saia by 24,815.0% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 372,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,863,000 after purchasing an additional 371,232 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,199,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,229,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Saia by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 355,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,213,000 after purchasing an additional 153,896 shares during the period.
Saia Stock Down 2.3%
SAIA opened at $263.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.57. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.12 and a fifty-two week high of $624.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $302.87 and its 200 day moving average is $412.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.03.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have commented on SAIA. Barclays downgraded shares of Saia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $251.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Stephens downgraded shares of Saia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $515.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.95.
Saia Profile
Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.
