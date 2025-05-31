Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 74,797 Shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its holdings in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Free Report) by 66.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,131 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 74,797 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Danaos were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaos during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaos during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Danaos by 340.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,941 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaos in the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Danaos by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. 19.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Danaos from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

DAC stock opened at $85.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.93. Danaos Co. has a 1 year low of $65.40 and a 1 year high of $98.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.18.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.29). Danaos had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 49.81%. The company had revenue of $253.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaos Co. will post 29.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Danaos’s payout ratio is 13.96%.

Danaos announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 14th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides container and drybulk vessels services in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services by operating vessels in the containership and drybulk sectors of the shipping industry. As of April 03, 2024, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

