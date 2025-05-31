Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 76,095 Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,463 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 76,095 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIB. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Bancolombia by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bancolombia by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Bancolombia from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Bancolombia Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CIB opened at $41.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.71 and its 200 day moving average is $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.91. Bancolombia S.A. has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $44.93.

Bancolombia Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.5745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 17.13%. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is currently 104.81%.

Bancolombia Profile

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

