Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 9,600 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.35% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 103,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,399,000. Apex Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,841,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 282,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,417,000 after acquiring an additional 15,788 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XSVM opened at $50.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $43.30 and a 52-week high of $61.40.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

