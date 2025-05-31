Two Sigma Investments LP Takes $2.72 Million Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.05% of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VONE opened at $267.48 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.75 and a fifty-two week high of $279.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.7943 per share. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

