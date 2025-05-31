Two Sigma Investments LP Takes Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,562 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,110,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $427,562,000. Amundi boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,636,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,775,000 after buying an additional 716,716 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,937,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,300,034,000 after buying an additional 683,592 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in PulteGroup by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 988,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,698,000 after acquiring an additional 571,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 783,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,332,000 after acquiring an additional 425,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $151.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on PulteGroup from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.69.

PulteGroup Price Performance

PHM opened at $98.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.08. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.37. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.07 and a 1 year high of $149.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.21%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

