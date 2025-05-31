Two Sigma Investments LP Trims Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Delek US were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Delek US by 1,199.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 870,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,100,000 after purchasing an additional 803,274 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Delek US during the fourth quarter worth about $13,680,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Delek US by 51.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,496,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,065,000 after purchasing an additional 508,719 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Delek US by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,455,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,918,000 after purchasing an additional 488,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Delek US during the fourth quarter worth about $6,815,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of DK opened at $19.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.81. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $25.83.

Delek US Dividend Announcement

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 28.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Delek US’s payout ratio is -9.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on DK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Delek US from $21.00 to $13.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DK

Insider Activity at Delek US

In related news, CFO Mark Wayne Hobbs purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $38,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,190.60. This trade represents a 6.04% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,055 shares of company stock valued at $70,787. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Profile

(Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.