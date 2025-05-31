Two Sigma Investments LP Trims Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,224 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 738.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 524.8% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Stock Down 2.9%

NYSE:ST opened at $26.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $42.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.75.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $911.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.39 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 17.54%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Andrew C. Teich acquired 9,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,010.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,737.23. The trade was a 31.82% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.08.

Sensata Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

