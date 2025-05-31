UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ULTA. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $526.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $454.04.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $469.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $384.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.99. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $309.01 and a 52-week high of $491.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $332,982.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,429.12. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 128.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $449,021,000 after purchasing an additional 688,267 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $520,587,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $430,674,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 64.8% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 931,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $341,453,000 after purchasing an additional 366,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 81.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 913,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,871,000 after purchasing an additional 410,900 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

