UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Stock Price

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on S. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Roth Capital set a $26.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.77.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

S stock opened at $17.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 0.81. SentinelOne has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $29.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.58.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $229.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.39 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 37.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.80%. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 10,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $210,036.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 488,122 shares in the company, valued at $9,650,171.94. The trade was a 2.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 6,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $124,689.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230,685 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,891.75. This represents a 2.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 417,914 shares of company stock worth $7,830,519 in the last quarter. 4.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 325,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 178,685 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 50,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 62,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

