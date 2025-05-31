UBS Group Lowers TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target to $1.40

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $1.60 to $1.40 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.82% from the company’s current price.

TPIC has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $2.30 to $0.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $2.75 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.16.

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32. The stock has a market cap of $59.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.05. TPI Composites has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $5.75.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $332.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that TPI Composites will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPIC. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in TPI Composites by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 290,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 22,005 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 16,034 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in TPI Composites by 2,435.3% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 35,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 34,533 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in TPI Composites by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 35,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

