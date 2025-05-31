UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Shares Acquired by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in UiPath by 698.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 289,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 253,203 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its holdings in UiPath by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 106,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 27,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Stock Up 2.6%

UiPath stock opened at $13.28 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $15.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $356.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.17 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $127,375.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 314,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,208,739.29. The trade was a 3.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 98,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $1,186,527.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 987,322 shares in the company, valued at $11,857,737.22. The trade was a 9.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PATH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.41.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Stories

