UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target Raised to $14.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PATH. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $11.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.41.

UiPath Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $13.28 on Friday. UiPath has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 1.01.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $356.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. UiPath’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,500 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $127,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 314,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,208,739.29. The trade was a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 98,795 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $1,186,527.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 987,322 shares in the company, valued at $11,857,737.22. This represents a 9.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,191,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in UiPath by 479.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,720,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,917,000 after buying an additional 4,732,712 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in UiPath by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 14,074,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,890,000 after buying an additional 3,180,300 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in UiPath by 222.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,241,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,667,000 after buying an additional 2,926,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UiPath by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,646,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,209,000 after buying an additional 2,072,089 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

