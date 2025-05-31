Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given New $490.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $465.00 to $490.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $477.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $542.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $364.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $454.04.

Shares of ULTA opened at $469.71 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $309.01 and a one year high of $491.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.97. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $332,982.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,429.12. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 199.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 12,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Coerente Capital Management grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 36,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

