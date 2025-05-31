Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given Outperform Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $500.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $450.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ULTA. Truist Financial increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $364.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $467.00 to $404.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $465.00 target price (up from $435.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $454.04.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $469.71 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $309.01 and a fifty-two week high of $491.98. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $384.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.99.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $332,982.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,429.12. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 32.5% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.3% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

