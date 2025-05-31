Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $485.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $415.00 to $485.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ULTA. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $477.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $465.00 price objective (up from $435.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $454.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $469.71 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $309.01 and a 1-year high of $491.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $384.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.97. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $332,982.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,429.12. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 218.5% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

