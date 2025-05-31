Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $477.00 to $525.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ULTA. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $465.00 target price (up from $435.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $467.00 to $404.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $454.04.

ULTA opened at $469.71 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $309.01 and a 52-week high of $491.98. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $384.70 and its 200-day moving average is $387.99.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $332,982.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,429.12. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,211,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 41,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 231.6% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

