uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $70.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 380.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised uniQure to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on uniQure from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $14.56 on Thursday. uniQure has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $19.18. The company has a market cap of $797.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average is $12.87.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.25. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 188.82% and a negative net margin of 837.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 10,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $107,407.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,441.70. This represents a 4.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 28,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $291,628.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,454 shares in the company, valued at $6,703,461.66. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,129 shares of company stock worth $412,927. Insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QURE. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at $437,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in uniQure in the 4th quarter worth $320,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in uniQure in the 4th quarter worth $1,951,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in uniQure in the 4th quarter worth $2,414,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

