Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 241,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 81,298 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $6,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 257.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Stock Down 2.4%

VECO opened at $19.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average of $23.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $49.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $167.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.00 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.28%. Veeco Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VECO shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Veeco Instruments from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Veeco Instruments from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Veeco Instruments from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

