Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in shares of Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Veren were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Veren by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Veren by 259.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,991,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,145 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Veren during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Veren during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Veren by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,993,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after purchasing an additional 453,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Veren Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VRN opened at $6.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.93. Veren Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $8.71.

About Veren

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

