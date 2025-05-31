Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $6.04, but opened at $6.53. Vestis shares last traded at $6.36, with a volume of 221,428 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 314,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,895,771.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,803,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,387,510.97. The trade was a 1.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 109,008 shares of Vestis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $659,498.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,489,509 shares in the company, valued at $111,861,529.45. The trade was a 0.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In other news, Director Keith A. Meister bought 377,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,222,161.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,380,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,261,150.89. This trade represents a 2.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VSTS shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Vestis from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Vestis from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Vestis from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Vestis Stock Down 0.6%

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $811.78 million, a P/E ratio of 77.01 and a beta of 1.61.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $665.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.81 million. Vestis had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 7.91%. Vestis’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Vestis Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vestis

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Vestis in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vestis in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vestis by 548.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vestis by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Vestis during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vestis

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

