VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $496,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,110,000.

Shares of VSMV opened at $48.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.34 million, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.79. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.0227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.

