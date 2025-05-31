Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) Cut to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $11.00.

VIGL has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho cut Vigil Neuroscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup cut Vigil Neuroscience to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wedbush downgraded Vigil Neuroscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright downgraded Vigil Neuroscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Vigil Neuroscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Get Vigil Neuroscience alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on VIGL

Vigil Neuroscience Stock Performance

NASDAQ VIGL opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $367.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.90. Vigil Neuroscience has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.45.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vigil Neuroscience will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in Vigil Neuroscience by 121.3% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,013,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,000 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 24.3% during the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after buying an additional 340,000 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 226.3% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,724,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 1,196,048 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,033,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 709,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 703,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 97,580 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vigil Neuroscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vigil Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vigil Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.