Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,032 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Virco Mfg. were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Virco Mfg. in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Virco Mfg. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Virco Mfg. by 810.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Virco Mfg. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Virco Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Virco Mfg. Stock Performance

Shares of VIRC stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Virco Mfg. Co. has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The company has a market capitalization of $135.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.37.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $28.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.00 million. Virco Mfg. had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 8.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Virco Mfg. Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virco Mfg. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Virco Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.46%.

About Virco Mfg.

(Free Report)

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States and Canada. The company offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.