Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.21% of Wabash National worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WNC. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Wabash National by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 89,522 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in Wabash National by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wabash National by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 97,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Wabash National by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.50. Wabash National Co. has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $24.03. The firm has a market cap of $363.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.57.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.32). Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $380.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently -20.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Get Our Latest Report on WNC

About Wabash National

(Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.