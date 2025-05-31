Wedbush Issues Pessimistic Forecast for RHP Earnings

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) – Wedbush lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report issued on Wednesday, May 28th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.63. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ current full-year earnings is $8.81 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.43 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RHP. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $101.00 target price (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $97.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.55. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $76.27 and a fifty-two week high of $121.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $587.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.52 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 49.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is currently 97.46%.

Institutional Trading of Ryman Hospitality Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 240.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 175.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 213.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

