Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Thursday,RTT News reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 78.17% from the stock’s previous close.

ANAB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AnaptysBio from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Johnson Rice reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AnaptysBio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

AnaptysBio Stock Performance

Shares of ANAB opened at $22.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.26. AnaptysBio has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31. The stock has a market cap of $659.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of -0.20.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 289.75% and a negative return on equity of 287.94%. Equities research analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -6.08 EPS for the current year.

AnaptysBio announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 24th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biotechnology company to reacquire up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of AnaptysBio

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 97,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,843,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,411,000 after acquiring an additional 143,584 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter worth $311,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 1,891.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 40,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,727 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

