Wells Fargo & Company Increases Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $275.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.76% from the stock’s current price.

CRM has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Salesforce from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (down previously from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Salesforce from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.32.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $265.03 on Thursday. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $216.06 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $267.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $254.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total value of $1,872,521.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,071,750. This represents a 11.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Miguel Milano sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.44, for a total value of $197,005.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,219.12. This represents a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,553 shares of company stock worth $12,897,323. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 636 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Salesforce by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 344,887 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $93,016,000 after purchasing an additional 81,916 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $100,472,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 26,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 15,985 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

