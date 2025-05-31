Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for HP (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Price

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the computer maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HPQ. Loop Capital decreased their price target on HP from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays set a $28.00 price target on HP and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on HP from $29.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KGI Securities initiated coverage on HP in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.54.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $24.88 on Thursday. HP has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $39.80. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.95 and a 200-day moving average of $30.69.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09). HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that HP will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $453,734.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $613,817.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814.81. This represents a 99.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in HP during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in HP during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

