Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) to “Equal Weight”

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $385.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $320.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.97% from the company’s previous close.

HCA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Baird R W downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $384.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $336.00 price target (down previously from $396.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.47.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA opened at $381.29 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $289.98 and a 52 week high of $417.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $351.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.46.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 586.47% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total transaction of $5,797,585.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,670,420.72. This trade represents a 55.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

