Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.83.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WELL. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $141.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Institutional Trading of Welltower

Welltower Stock Up 0.8%

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 704.8% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WELL stock opened at $154.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.94 billion, a PE ratio of 98.95, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94. Welltower has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $158.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.24.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.02%.

About Welltower

(Get Free Report

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

