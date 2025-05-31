Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Sold by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,292 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 796.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WERN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Werner Enterprises from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.69.

Werner Enterprises Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of WERN opened at $26.00 on Friday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.02 and a 52-week high of $42.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.27 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $712.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.41 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 193.10%.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

