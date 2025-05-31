Western Copper & Gold Corp (NYSE:WRN) Receives $4.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Western Copper & Gold Corp (NYSE:WRN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WRN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of Western Copper & Gold in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Cormark raised shares of Western Copper & Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Western Copper & Gold to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Western Copper & Gold Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Copper & Gold

Shares of Western Copper & Gold stock opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. Western Copper & Gold has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $228.00 million, a P/E ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Western Copper & Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Western Copper & Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Western Copper & Gold by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 604,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 66,551 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Copper & Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,607,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Copper & Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $578,000. 21.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Copper & Gold Company Profile

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of mineral resource properties. It currently focuses on the development of the Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

