What is Lifesci Capital’s Forecast for RCKT Q2 Earnings?

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) – Lifesci Capital issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, May 27th. Lifesci Capital analyst C. Jubinville anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.56) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.83) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.24) EPS.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RCKT. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs cut Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.21.

Shares of RCKT opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.49. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 33,166.7% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Aaron Ondrey sold 7,489 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $39,616.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,848.50. The trade was a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gaurav Shah purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,680 shares in the company, valued at $4,026,814.40. This trade represents a 2.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

