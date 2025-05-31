What is William Blair’s Estimate for Biogen Q2 Earnings?

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Biogen in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 27th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $4.09 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.34. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.83 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2025 earnings at $14.68 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) decreased their price target on Biogen from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Biogen from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Biogen from $156.00 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Biogen from $241.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.30.

BIIB stock opened at $131.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.43. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.12. Biogen has a twelve month low of $110.04 and a twelve month high of $238.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 1,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 8,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $1,314,175.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,926.36. This represents a 43.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

