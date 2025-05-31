What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for AEP Q2 Earnings?

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Electric Power in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.11. The consensus estimate for American Electric Power’s current full-year earnings is $5.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AEP. Bank of America lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.69.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $103.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.73. The company has a market cap of $55.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $85.93 and a 12 month high of $110.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 71.68%.

In related news, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,041,277.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,683.44. The trade was a 51.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $568,042,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 30.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,631,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,941 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 24.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,102,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323,569 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $220,983,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,416,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

