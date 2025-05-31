What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for EXPD Q2 Earnings?

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Expeditors International of Washington in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Expeditors International of Washington’s current full-year earnings is $5.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.29 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.39 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.14 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.89.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $112.69 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $131.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Institutional Trading of Expeditors International of Washington

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,070,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $450,881,000 after purchasing an additional 987,233 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,863,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,797,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,693,000 after purchasing an additional 869,637 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,734,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,936,000 after purchasing an additional 690,539 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,039,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,548,000 after purchasing an additional 576,468 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

