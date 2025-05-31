What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for SRPT Q2 Earnings?

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 26th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.41) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.70) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.91 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.53 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $163.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $178.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $87.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.61.

SRPT stock opened at $37.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $34.10 and a fifty-two week high of $173.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($5.62). The business had revenue of $744.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.75 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Claude Nicaise sold 2,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $248,203.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,187.68. This represents a 8.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,697,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,057,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,315,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 438.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 712,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,477,000 after purchasing an additional 580,123 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,646,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,907,000 after acquiring an additional 577,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 67.8% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,292,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,480,000 after purchasing an additional 522,386 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

