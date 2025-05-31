What is Zacks Small Cap’s Estimate for QNRX Q2 Earnings?

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, May 28th. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($6.83) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($3.50). The consensus estimate for Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.05) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($3.95) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($7.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($27.30) EPS.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($6.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.85) by ($2.65).

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quoin Pharmaceuticals

NASDAQ:QNRX opened at $8.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average of $13.62. The company has a market cap of $5.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.39. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $54.95.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quoin Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals by 244.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 94,431 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome (NS). The company is also developing QRX004 for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; QRX007 to treat NS; and QRX008 for the treatment of scleroderma.

