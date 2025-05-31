Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 54.1% from the April 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Where Food Comes From Stock Down 1.0%

Where Food Comes From stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.72. Where Food Comes From has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $52.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Where Food Comes From alerts:

Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Where Food Comes From

Where Food Comes From Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WFCF. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Where Food Comes From by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 66,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Where Food Comes From by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 31,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Where Food Comes From in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. 18.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Where Food Comes From, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a third-party food verification company in North America. The company operates through Verification and Certification, and Professional Services segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims being made about livestock, food, other specialty crops, and agricultural and aquaculture products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Where Food Comes From Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Where Food Comes From and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.