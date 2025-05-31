WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:WHFCL) Short Interest Update

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:WHFCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 Trading Down 1.8%

WHFCL stock opened at $25.09 on Friday. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $25.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.33.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 1st will be issued a $0.4922 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%.

