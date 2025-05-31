WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Given New $6.50 Price Target at Benchmark

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Benchmark from $7.50 to $6.50 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 53.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

NYSE WOW opened at $4.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.64. WideOpenWest has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.32.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. WideOpenWest had a negative net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. WideOpenWest’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of WideOpenWest

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LB Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 4.1% during the first quarter. LB Partners LLC now owns 7,358,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,946,000 after purchasing an additional 288,678 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,256,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,154,000 after purchasing an additional 60,912 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,393,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 37,475 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the first quarter worth about $6,098,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 14,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

