William Blair Weighs in on AutoZone’s Q4 Earnings (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AutoZone in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 27th. William Blair analyst P. Blee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $52.18 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $51.23. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $152.94 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AutoZone’s FY2026 earnings at $167.68 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial set a $3,995.00 target price on AutoZone in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Argus cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,100.00 target price (up from $3,850.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,634.00 to $3,763.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $3,811.00 price objective on AutoZone in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,054.52.

NYSE AZO opened at $3,736.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,698.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3,466.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.44. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $2,728.97 and a 52 week high of $3,916.81.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $37.07 by ($1.71). AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $36.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 435,031.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 770,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,535,000 after buying an additional 770,005 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 482,040.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 419,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,117,000 after purchasing an additional 419,375 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $834,556,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,629,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $442,530,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,550.08, for a total transaction of $482,810.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,682.24. This represents a 25.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,600.00, for a total value of $5,670,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 417 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,200. The trade was a 79.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,521 shares of company stock valued at $42,177,331 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

