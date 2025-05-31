WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from William Blair

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. William Blair also issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WSC. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.63.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $26.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.68, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. WillScot Mobile Mini has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $43.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.04.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $559.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.51 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other news, Director Erik Olsson sold 110,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $3,330,168.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 626,306 shares in the company, valued at $18,908,178.14. This represents a 14.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.79 per share, for a total transaction of $267,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 128,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,451,007.43. The trade was a 8.42% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of WillScot Mobile Mini

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter valued at $145,392,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at $97,734,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,314,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,559 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,338,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,653 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth about $58,855,000. 95.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

See Also

