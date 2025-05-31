Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Short Interest Up 110.2% in May

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,800 shares, an increase of 110.2% from the April 30th total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 14.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Windtree Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9%

Windtree Therapeutics stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.36. Windtree Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $737.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Windtree Therapeutics alerts:

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($4.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($39.00) by $34.37. On average, equities analysts predict that Windtree Therapeutics will post -5.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Windtree Therapeutics

About Windtree Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Windtree Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WINT Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 119,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.08% of Windtree Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular diseases. The company’s lead product candidate is istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Windtree Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windtree Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.