Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,518 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.41% of Winnebago Industries worth $5,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,643,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,540,000 after acquiring an additional 474,273 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1,930.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 321,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 305,818 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 494.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 294,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,081,000 after acquiring an additional 245,131 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 204.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 143,800 shares during the period. Finally, LHM Inc. purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,077,000.

Insider Activity at Winnebago Industries

In other Winnebago Industries news, Director Kevin E. Bryant bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.12 per share, with a total value of $143,304.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,755 shares in the company, valued at $469,320.60. The trade was a 43.96% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Winnebago Industries Stock Down 0.9%

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $33.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.69. The stock has a market cap of $951.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.42 and a beta of 1.12. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.29 and a 52 week high of $65.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Winnebago Industries had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $620.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -544.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of Winnebago Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.89.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

